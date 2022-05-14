Home
Ketley Primary School retains title as Literacy Bee champions
32 new COVID cases, 2 in ICU
Digicel Guyana singled out for Best Mobile Network, Coverage & Fastest Network
Cuba Hotel Death Toll Now At 35
Three Who Died At Sandals Bahamas Resort Were All Sexagenarians
This Caribbean Country Faces A Political Crisis
Lil Durk Insist He Is A ‘Great Father’ Amid New Baby Mama Court Drama
Vybz Kartel’s Son Likkle Addi Says Baby Not His: “I’m Not A Father”
YSL Rapper Lil Keed Dead At 24: Hip Hop Reacts
GUYANA-WATER-Water company pleased with new growth projection despite billion dollar outstanding consumer debt
JAMAICA-LABOUR-Industrial action by air traffic controllers disrupt services at main international airports
BARBADOS-ECONOMY-IMF says gradual economic recovery has started for Barbados
Saudi man charged after Maserati driven down Rome’s Spanish Steps
India bans wheat exports as heat wave hurts crop, domestic prices soar
Analysis: Boris Johnson is picking a Brexit fight at a very risky moment
Man killed by truck on Soesdyke-Linden Highway identified as GT resident
Pedestrian killed by truck in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident
Cuban busted with forged Canadian visa at CJIA
Saudi man charged after Maserati driven down Rome’s Spanish Steps
May 14, 2022
32 new COVID cases, 2 in ICU
32 new COVID cases, 2 in ICU
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
INews Guyana
Another 32 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus within the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health. This now takes active cases in the country to 275 which includes two…
