32 new COVID-19 cases detected, 5 in ICU

Some 32 persons in Guyana have tested positive for the novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours.

This is according to the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

Consequently, active cases in the country are now at 738 including five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in either home (697) or institutional (36) isolation.

One other person is currently in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 66,194 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in the country.

