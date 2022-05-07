31 new COVID-19 cases; no ICU admission

The Ministry of Health has reported that 31 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus virus cases in the last 24 hours.

According to today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 63,570.

Of this, however, only 125 are currently active cases, that is, one person in institutional isolation and the remaining 124 persons in home isolation. There are no patient’s in the COVID-19 ICU.

But two other persons are in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 1228, while some 62,217 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.