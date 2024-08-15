$30M Thomas Lands road project slated to be completed in October

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspects works on Thomas Lands, Georgetown [June 2024]

The Thomas Lands Road project being executed by J.K.P Construction is scheduled to be completed by October 26.

This first phrase of works is valued at $30 million.

Works commenced on the project in December 2023, and like most infrastructural undertakings in Guyana – it faced delays.

This publication understands that the contractor experienced procurement challenges when acquiring geosynthetic materials used to protect the structural integrity of the road and prevent the granular sub-base material from slipping into the weak substrate.

In a written reply to this publication, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill revealed that the materials were estimated to be delivered in three months, however, it took five months. He related that liquidated damages as stipulated by contract will be enforced if they delay further.

Currently the project is 50 per cent complete, with sections of the roads paved to cater for commuters going to and from Vlissengen Road and Camp Street.

Next week, excavation works will commence on the carriage way spanning from the Albert to Camp Street, which is in the vicinity of the Queens College High School.

This aspect of the road’s construction is part of efforts to restructure the pertinent piece of infrastructure to ensure that when complete, it is sturdy enough to accommodate heavy-duty vehicles, as government aims to ease traffic congestion on Carifesta Avenue.

In fact, a new technology called Mechanically Stabilised Earth wall is being employed on both sides of the road to reinforce and stabilise the aging infrastructure.

This innovative method utilises geo-grid and geo-fabric materials filled with sand at the base and concrete in the outer walls, ensuring durability and stability.

Back in June, the Manager of Traffic, Safety & Maintenance at the Public Works Ministry, Kester Hinds explained that this method will allow the contractor to widen the road, to cater to vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

According to Minister Edghill, when complete, the road not only provides advantages for the residents in the vicinity, but also serves a wider function for the overall community.

Furthermore, it was noted by the Minister that the connecting roads extend from Lamaha to Conversation Tree, and further to Sheriff Street in a western direction.