$30M repairs to Thomas Lands Road completed

The completed Thomas Lands road

Repairs to the Thomas Lands Road, Georgetown has been completed, the Ministry of Public Works has announced.

In a statement on his Facebook Page, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill revealed “COMPLETED: Repairs to the Thomas Lands Road”.

The Ministry used geogrid and geocell fabric materials to reinforce the Thomas Lands Road as a substructure to safeguard it from sliding further into the nearby canal.

Minister Edghill stated that the same technology used on the Black Bush Polder and UG roads has been used on the Thomas Lands road.

The new technology is used to prevent the shoulders from slipping into the canals. It is also used in the absence of revetment, which will cost triple the current amount to build the road.

The $30M project was undertaken by Pooran Manman and Sons Contracting Services.

“This road when it was constructed, I don’t think has the same capacity and strength as that same highway out there. In the mornings, what I found happening is that because out there is congested with the traffic, the trucks, the container trucks, everybody start turning into these roads. This was a major situation that developed so, we will have to try and get this fixed. The important thing is we want to be able to have roads that people can be able to move,” Edghill had expressed during a site visit last month.