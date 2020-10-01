Next Post

Govt invites ECD squatters to meeting to initiate land allocation process

Wed Sep 30 , 2020
Persons who have been occupying lands south of the railway embankment, in the Vryheids Lust, Success, and Chateau Margot communities on the East Coast of Demerara are invited to initiate the…

