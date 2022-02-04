3 unvaccinated persons die from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 3rd, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,179.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

61

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

February 03

Unvaccinated

Male

82

Demerara – Mahaica

February 03

Unvaccinated

Male

71

Demerara – Mahaica

February 04

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 432 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 61,108.

Fourteen persons are in the ICU, 138 are in institutional isolation, 5,537 in home isolation, and 18 persons in institutional quarantine.