3 unvaccinated persons die from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 3rd, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,179.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
61
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
February 03
Unvaccinated
Male
82
Demerara – Mahaica
February 03
Unvaccinated
Male
71
Demerara – Mahaica
February 04
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 432 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 61,108.
Fourteen persons are in the ICU, 138 are in institutional isolation, 5,537 in home isolation, and 18 persons in institutional quarantine.