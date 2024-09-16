3 teens arrested for stabbing Kairuni man to death during heritage celebrations  

Dead Harry Brown

Three teenagers are now in police custody for the stabbing to death of 24-year-old Harry Browne which occurred in the wee hours of Sunday during the Kairuni heritage celebrations.

A 23-year-old female from Kairuni village stated that on Saturday evening she and the victim went to the celebrations hosted at a ballfield in the community. While there, they drank several bottles of alcoholic beverages.

However, a fight subsequently broke out, and Browne attempted to make peace when a 15-year-old suspect, who was in the company of others, attacked Brown with a knife, fatally wounding him to his abdomen and right hand.

Two other persons were stabbed and injured in the brawl, both of them receiving stab wounds to the abdomen, and later admitted as patients at the GPHC. The suspects fled the scene.

Meanwhile, acting on information, Police swooped down on a home in Moblissa Village, where they arrested the main suspect along with two other teenagers (ages 17 and 19). Investigations are ongoing.