3 taken into custody as missing girl found

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Twelve-year-old Ashley Persaud, a student of Wales Primary School and a resident of Singh Street, Wales, West Bank Demerara, who was reported missing, was discovered at a home in Corentyne, Berbice.

Acting on information received, Police in Regional Division #6 at about 00:50 hours this morning (Thursday September 29, 2022), went to a house in 12 Street, Whim Village in Corentyne, Berbice where a search was conducted and the missing girl was found.

The occupants of the home – a father, mother and their teenage son – were all taken into custody at the Whim Police Station where they are assisting with the investigations.