3% processing fee on milk, dairy products suspended

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha

See full statement from the Ministry of Agriculture:

The Ministry of Agriculture wishes to inform importers that the Government of Guyana has taken a decision to suspend, with immediate effect, the 3 percent processing fee on the invoice price for milk and dairy products.

The Ministry has instructed the Guyana Livestock Development Authority to discontinue the collection of the 3 percent processing fee.

All sanitary requirements for the importation of milk and dairy products remain enforced.