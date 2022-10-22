3 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 24 hours

A woman being tested for Covid-19 at one of the Ministry of Health’s testing sites (Filed pic)

The Ministry of Health has reported that three more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

As a result, active COVID-19 cases in Guyana are now at 27 including two persons in institutional isolation and the remaining 25 persons in home isolation.

Moreover, the country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281, while some 70,114 persons have recovered thus far from the life-threatening virus.