3 new COVID-19 cases; 1 patient in ICU

The Infectious Disease Hospital which houses the COVID-19 ICU

The Ministry of Health has reported that three more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This now takes active cases in Guyana to 31 including one patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), one other person in institutional isolation and the remaining 29 persons in home isolation.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,281; while some 70,156 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus thus far.