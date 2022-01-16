3-mth, 6-Y-O girls among 9 COVID deaths; 1082 new infections recorded

The Ministry of Health reported today that nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,095.
These latest fatalities as:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
72
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 01
Fully Vaccinated
Female
6 Years
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 10
Unvaccinated
Male
70
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 07
Unknown
Male
63
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 09
Unknown
Female
3 Months
Demerara-Mahaica
January 14
Unvaccinated
Male
62
Demerara-Mahaica
January 15
Fully Vaccinated
Female
45
East Berbice-Corentyne
January 15
Fully Vaccinated
Male
61
Demerara-Mahaica
January 16
Fully Vaccinated
Male
49
Demerara-Mahaica
January 15
Fully Vaccinated
Meanwhile, the Ministry also reported that 1,082 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.
The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 51,203 but only 10,575 of these are currently active cases. This includes 12 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.
Another five persons are also in institutional isolation.
To date, some 39,533 persons have recovered after being infected with the life-threatening virus.