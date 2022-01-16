3-mth, 6-Y-O girls among 9 COVID deaths; 1082 new infections recorded

The Ministry of Health reported today that nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,095.

These latest fatalities as:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

72

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 01

Fully Vaccinated

Female

6 Years

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 10

Unvaccinated

Male

70

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 07

Unknown

Male

63

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 09

Unknown

Female

3 Months

Demerara-Mahaica

January 14

Unvaccinated

Male

62

Demerara-Mahaica

January 15

Fully Vaccinated

Female

45

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 15

Fully Vaccinated

Male

61

Demerara-Mahaica

January 16

Fully Vaccinated

Male

49

Demerara-Mahaica

January 15

Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the Ministry also reported that 1,082 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 51,203 but only 10,575 of these are currently active cases. This includes 12 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another five persons are also in institutional isolation.

To date, some 39,533 persons have recovered after being infected with the life-threatening virus.