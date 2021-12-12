3 more women die from COVID; 62 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that as of December 11, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1020.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
79
Demerara- Mahaica
December 12
Fully Vaccinated
Female
76
Essequibo Islands- West Demerara
December 12
Unvaccinated
Female
70
Demerara- Mahaica
December 11
Fully Vaccinated
Meanwhile, 62 more persons have contracted the deadly virus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 38,554.
However, only 895 of these are currently active cases including 14 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 881 persons in either home or institutional isolation.
There are also five more persons in institutional quarantine.
To date, some 36,639 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.