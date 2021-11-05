3 more women die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as November 04, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 933.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
55
Demerara-Mahaica
November 04
Unvaccinated
Female
64
Demerara-Mahaica
November 04
Fully vaccinated
Female
22
Potaro- Siparuni
November 03
Unvaccinated
There are 64 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 35,993.
There are 14 persons in the ICU, 54 in institutional isolation, 2451 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries are 32,541.