3 more women die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as November 04, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 933.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

55

Demerara-Mahaica

November 04

Unvaccinated

Female

64

Demerara-Mahaica

November 04

Fully vaccinated

Female

22

Potaro- Siparuni

November 03

Unvaccinated

There are 64 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 35,993.

There are 14 persons in the ICU, 54 in institutional isolation, 2451 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries are 32,541.