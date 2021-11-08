3 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid

Three more unvaccinated persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 945.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
Female
56
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
October 31
Unvaccinated
Male
80
Demerara-Mahaica
November 07
Unvaccinated
Male
50
Demerara-Mahaica
November 07
Unvaccinated
With 77 new cases detected, the country has also seen an increase in positive cases to 36,257.
There are 12 persons in the ICU, 73 in institutional isolation, 2,514 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.