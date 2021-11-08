3 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid

Three more unvaccinated persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 945.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Female

56

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

October 31

Unvaccinated

Male

80

Demerara-Mahaica

November 07

Unvaccinated

Male

50

Demerara-Mahaica

November 07

Unvaccinated

With 77 new cases detected, the country has also seen an increase in positive cases to 36,257.

There are 12 persons in the ICU, 73 in institutional isolation, 2,514 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.