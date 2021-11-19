3 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of November 19, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 971.
The details on the latest fatalities are:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
27
Demerara-Mahaica
November 19
Unvaccinated
Female
53
Essequibo Islands/West Demerara
November 19
Unvaccinated
Female
66
Demerara-Mahaica
November 19
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, there are 94 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 37,184.
There are 13 persons in the ICU, 60 in institutional isolation, 1,818 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 34,322.