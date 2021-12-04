3 more males die from COVID; 50 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1004.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

54

Essequibo Islands- West Demerara

December 03

Unknown

Male

62

Barima- Waini

December 04

Unvaccinated

Male

82

Mahaica- Berbice

November 22

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, 50 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 38,118.

However, only 944 of these are currently active cases including 18 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 926 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also eight persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 36,1270 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.