3 more males die from COVID; 50 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1004.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
54
Essequibo Islands- West Demerara
December 03
Unknown
Male
62
Barima- Waini
December 04
Unvaccinated
Male
82
Mahaica- Berbice
November 22
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, 50 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 38,118.
However, only 944 of these are currently active cases including 18 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 926 persons in either home or institutional isolation.
There are also eight persons in institutional quarantine.
So far, some 36,1270 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.