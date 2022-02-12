3 more females die from COVID; 65 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,193.
These latest fatalities are:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
80
Upper Demerara-Berbice
February 10
Unvaccinated
Female
57
Upper Demerara-Berbice
February 11
Unvaccinated
Female
49
Demerara-Mahaica
February 12
Fully Vaccinated
Meanwhile, some 65 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.
A total of 62,221 confirmed cases are now in Guyana. However, only 2,016 of these are currently active cases including 11 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.
There are 14 other persons in institutional quarantine.
So far, some 59,012 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.