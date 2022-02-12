3 more females die from COVID; 65 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,193.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

80

Upper Demerara-Berbice

February 10

Unvaccinated

Female

57

Upper Demerara-Berbice

February 11

Unvaccinated

Female

49

Demerara-Mahaica

February 12

Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, some 65 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

A total of 62,221 confirmed cases are now in Guyana. However, only 2,016 of these are currently active cases including 11 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are 14 other persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 59,012 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.