3 more Covid deaths take toll to 997

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 997.

The latest fatalities are two men aged 59 and 86 as well as an 80-year-old woman. The 59-year-old man was fully vaccinated, the 80-year-old woman was unvaccinated and the vaccination status of the other person is unknown.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

80

East Berbice- Corentyne

November 30

Unvaccinated

Male

86

Barima- Waini

November 30

Unknown

Male

59

Demerara- Mahaica

November 30

Fully Vaccinated

There are 77 new cases of the virus which takes the total positives recorded to date to 37,951.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 57 in institutional isolation, 1,162 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 35,718.