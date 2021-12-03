3 more Covid deaths push toll to 1001

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of December 03, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1001.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
65
Upper Demerara- Berbice
December 03
Fully Vaccinated
Male
59
Pomeroon- Supenaam
December 02
Unvaccinated
Male
70
Upper Demerara- Berbice
November 30
Fully Vaccinated
There are 41 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 38,068.
There are 17 persons in the ICU, 63 in institutional isolation, 963 in home isolation, and 36,024 have recovered.