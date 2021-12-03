3 more Covid deaths push toll to 1001

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of December 03, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1001.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

65

Upper Demerara- Berbice

December 03

Fully Vaccinated

Male

59

Pomeroon- Supenaam

December 02

Unvaccinated

Male

70

Upper Demerara- Berbice

November 30

Fully Vaccinated

There are 41 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 38,068.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 63 in institutional isolation, 963 in home isolation, and 36,024 have recovered.