3 more Covid deaths; 95 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 14th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,199.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

69

East Berbice-Corentyne

February 12

Unvaccinated

Female

55

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

February 14

Unknown

Male

54

Demerara-Mahaica

February 14

Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 95 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 62,360.

There are seven persons in the ICU, 83 in institutional isolation, 1289 in home isolation, and 30 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 59,782.