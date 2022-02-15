3 more Covid deaths; 95 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 14th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,199.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
69
East Berbice-Corentyne
February 12
Unvaccinated
Female
55
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
February 14
Unknown
Male
54
Demerara-Mahaica
February 14
Fully Vaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 95 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 62,360.
There are seven persons in the ICU, 83 in institutional isolation, 1289 in home isolation, and 30 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 59,782.