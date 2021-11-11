3 more Covid deaths, 94 new cases

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 955.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
Female
60
East Berbice-Corentyne
November 10
Unvaccinated
Male
63
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
November 10
Fully Vaccinated
Male
73
Upper Demerara – Berbice
November 09
Unvaccinated
There are 94 new cases which takes the total positives recorded to date to 36,533.
There are 17 persons in the ICU, 53 in institutional isolation, 2232 in home isolation, and 13 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 33276.