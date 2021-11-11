3 more Covid deaths, 94 new cases

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 955.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Female

60

East Berbice-Corentyne

November 10

Unvaccinated

Male

63

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

November 10

Fully Vaccinated

Male

73

Upper Demerara – Berbice

November 09

Unvaccinated

There are 94 new cases which takes the total positives recorded to date to 36,533.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 53 in institutional isolation, 2232 in home isolation, and 13 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 33276.