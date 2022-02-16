3 more Covid deaths; 105 new cases

The Ocean View Hospital

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 16th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,202.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

38

Barima-Waini

February 15

Unvaccinated

Male

75

East Berbice-Corentyne

February 15

Unvaccinated

Male

68

Demerara-Mahaica

February 16

Unvaccinated

There are 105 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,465.

Eight persons are in the ICU, 81 in institutional isolation, 1084 in home isolation, and 23 in institutional quarantine.