3 more Covid deaths; 105 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 16th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,202.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
38
Barima-Waini
February 15
Unvaccinated
Male
75
East Berbice-Corentyne
February 15
Unvaccinated
Male
68
Demerara-Mahaica
February 16
Unvaccinated
There are 105 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,465.
Eight persons are in the ICU, 81 in institutional isolation, 1084 in home isolation, and 23 in institutional quarantine.