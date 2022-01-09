3 more COVID-19 deaths; 657 new cases recorded



The Ocean View Hospital The Ocean View Hospital

The Ministry of Health has reported today that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

74

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 08

Unvaccinated

Female

63

Demerara-Mahaica

January 08

Unvaccinated

Female

84

East Berbice-Corentyne

December 23

Fully Vaccinated

The 74-year-old male from Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) and the 63-year-old female from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) died while receiving care at our medical facility. The 84-year-old female from Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne), died at her home.

With these, the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana has gone up to 1,070.

Meanwhile, 657 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours resulting in the country’s active cases increasing to 5,899. This includes five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, 107 persons in institutional isolation and the other 5,787 in home isolation.

There are also nine persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 37,933 persons in Guyana have recovered after contracting the life-threatening virus.