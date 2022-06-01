3-month-old girl among 3 new Covid deaths recorded

Three more individuals who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,237.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

41

Demerara – Mahaica

May 30

Unvaccinated

Female

71

East Berbice-Corentyne

May 31

Unvaccinated

Female

3 Months

Demerara-Mahaica

May 31

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 206 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 64,969.

There are three persons in the ICU, 26 in institutional isolation, 748 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 62,955.