3-month-old girl among 3 new Covid deaths recorded

Three more individuals who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,237.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
41
Demerara – Mahaica
May 30
Unvaccinated
Female
71
East Berbice-Corentyne
May 31
Unvaccinated
Female
3 Months
Demerara-Mahaica
May 31
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 206 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 64,969.
There are three persons in the ICU, 26 in institutional isolation, 748 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 62,955.