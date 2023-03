3 killed, several injured in Greenwich Park accident

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Three persons are now dead while several other injured following an accident at Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo at around 09:30hrs this morning.

Dead are 72-year-old Margret Kennedy, 57-year-old Olga Reddy and 40-year-old Elvis Charles, who were passengers in a minibus at the time of the crash.

Reports are that a truck was proceeding along the road at a fast rate of speed, behind a motorcar which suddenly stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the road.

The truck driver alleged that when this sudden stop was made, he applied brakes and served right to avoid a collision with the car.

But in the process, he collided with a minibus which was proceeding from the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, several passengers within the minibus were injured. In addition to the three passengers who died, the minibus driver along with seven other passengers were admitted patients suffering from a wide range of injuries about their bodies.

Investigations are ongoing.