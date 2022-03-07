3 killed in tragic De Willem accident

The three persons who were killed in the De Willem accident

Three persons were this evening killed in a horrific accident at De Willem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) which was allegedly caused by two cars that were racing.

The identities of the victims are not yet known but this publication understands that none of them were occupants in the vehicles involved in the fatal crash.

The scene of the tragic accident

Preliminary reports indicate that two vehicles were racing along the roadway when they collided with each other. One of the vehicles reportedly drove away whilst the other spun out of control and slammed into car that was parked outside of a bar.

In the process, the car struck down and killed the three persons who were on the road.

The driver of that motorcar is said to be in a critical condition. At least three other persons are said to be injured.

This is a developing story…