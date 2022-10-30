3 in custody over death of Berbice pensioner

The unconscious man after falling through the house

Police in the East Berbice-Corentyne region are investigating the death of a male pensioner who died after he fell through the flooring of a house, but not before receiving blows from an intoxicated man.

The dead man has been identified as 69-year-old Nankishore Gopaul of Lot 107 Lesbeholden North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

This publication was informed that the incident took place at about 21:00h on Thursday at Lot 12 No 78 Springlands, Corentyne.

Reports are that the three suspects – Vishnu Nankumar called “Visho”, 53; Suraj Persaud called “Derrick”, 54; and Robert Stanley, 65 – were imbibing at the residence in celebration of Nankumar’s birthday.However, during that evening, the deceased went into the house where the men were and picked up a pitchfork, which he then pointed to Persaud’s neck. This resulted in Persaud receiving injuries.

In retaliation, Nankumar reportedly grabbed a piece of wood and dealt the now dead man two lashes on his hand and forehead, respectively. During this time, the flooring of the house broke, thus resulting in the man falling through.

The unconscious man was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

As such, the Police were called in and the three suspects were arrested. They were highly intoxicated with minor injuries about their bodies.

They were taken for medical attention but were treated and sent away. The men remain in custody assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the detectives have taken two pieces of wood from the scene and lodged them.

A post-mortem examination conducted by Dr Nehaul Singh on Friday give the cause of death as multiple blunt trauma and multiple injuries.