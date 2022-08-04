3 die in Linden Highway accident

Please see full statement issued by police

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal incident which occurred on 2022-08-03 about 23:30hrs on the Kuru Kururu Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway involving motor lorry GNN 4083 which was being driven by 47-year-old Shawn Lim of Hyde Park, Timehri EBD.

Three porters who were on the motor lorry perished. They are Michael Edwards (age unknown) of Timehri Base Road EBD, Wilfred Phillips (age unknown) and Alicious Squad (age unknown) both of Pomeroon River, Essequibo.

According to the police report the motor lorry was proceeding north along the western side of Kuru Kururu Public Road, Linden/Soesdyke Highway when the driver alleges that he saw something ran across the road from east to west in front of him and he pulled left to avoid a collision and lost control of the motor lorry. The left side wheel collided to the barranca causing the vehicle to turn turtle several times down a ditch on the western side of the road and as a result the three victims who were all seated on top of some utility poles in the tray of the lorry were all pinned down at the bottom of the vehicle.

They were assisted by the police and public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre in an unconscious condition where they were all seen and examined by doctor Williams who pronounced them dead on arrival. The bodies were then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage – awaiting post mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the motor lorry returned zero readings. He is in custody pending further enquiries.