3-day programme to prepare for rollout of renewed curriculum being held

The Ministry of Education today rolled out a three-day programme for preparing for the rollout of the renewed curriculum.

The programme is being held in the National Center of Educational Resources

Development’s (NCERD) auditorium and is being facilitated by NCERD, Mindbloom

Consulting and St. Francis Xavier University.

Over the next three days, educators from all eleven education districts will be provided

with an introduction to the renewed curriculum and the curriculum framework on

which it is built. They will also explore instructional strategies to support the Principles

of Learning, Assessment and Inclusivity that support the renewed curriculum.

The purpose of the programme is also to develop a repository of resources for Master

Trainers to use during sessions with principals and teachers to prepare them for the

implementation of the renewed curriculum.

Among those present included senior teachers, lecturers from the Cyril Potter College of

Education, retired teachers, and education specialists.