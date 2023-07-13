3-day closure of DHB: 24-hour water taxis, airlines to be engaged to extend check-in time

The Demerara Harbour Bridge

…as goods, fuel distributors urged to ensure adequate supplies available

As a three-day closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge approaches, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has assured travellers of several initiatives being implemented to ensure public safety and security and mitigate the potential impact of the disruption.

The closure is scheduled to start on July 24 at 11:59h and end on July 27 at 11:59h. It is aimed towards facilitating the replacement of span nine on the bridge.

An extended bridge closure is also expected next Tuesday, from midnight to around 03:00h, to prepare for this installation.

In the three-day non-operational period, Edghill noted that there would be a 24-hour presence of licensed water taxis working at the usual fares.

These will be managed by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), and equipped with life vests and necessary features to ensure the safe travel of persons.

“We anticipate the Police, with their expertise in law enforcement and logistics, will work with the Bridge [officials] to ensure that we can get [the water taxis] going,” Edghill said.

“We have monitors regularly to ensure there is order. Any person who is caught exploiting the situation by demanding higher fares, we will have stronger penalties by revoking their licence to operate because we can’t allow people to hurt a population while we are trying to deal with a national situation to make life better for all of us,” Edghill added.

He noted that there would also be enhanced lighting on both sides of the river to provide adequate protection and minimise robberies.

The Public Works Ministry will also be engaging with the Georgetown Mayor and City Council to allow for a continuous and smooth flow of traffic within Stabroek Market, particularly necessary during this time.

For persons experiencing medical emergencies, a 24/7 water ambulance will also be on standby throughout this period to transport those requiring advanced care to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, for those travelling out of the country, Edghill noted plans to engage with various airlines to extend their check-in times.

“The airlines may want to consider an extended check-in period to facilitate people who may want to go to their airport earlier than is anticipated…so they can have the facilities of the lounge. That’s one suggestion that we’re putting out there,” Edghill said.

Recognising the impact this bridge closure may also have on the livelihoods of several stakeholders, the Minister advised distributors of goods and fuel to ensure they have adequate supplies to carry them through the three-day period.

Meanwhile, Edghill also remarked that there were no set plans for alternative garbage disposal and as such, affected citizens were advised to have an adequate supply of garbage bags to properly discard their trash in the interim.

Work on span nine was planned since last year given its dire state that was exacerbated by a crash into the bridge in October by a Panamanian registered vessel, MV Tradewind Passion, which was navigating the channel to offload fuel at GuyOil’s Providence Terminal.

While the bridge has been repaired several times since then, the Ministry and Demerara Harbour Bridge officials saw a need for the complete replacement of span nine.

This new $1.2 billion retractor, 170 feet long and 40 feet wide, aims to provide a much smoother operation and retractability and enable wider vessels to pass through the channel. Industrial Fabrications Inc will be facilitating its installation.