3 Coast Guard officers in court for murder

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Teddy Sylvester, 34, kidnap and murder victim.

THREE Coast Guard officers appeared virtually before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor, at the Port of Spain Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after they were charged with murder.

CHARGED: Emmarson Pardassie. Photo courtesy TTPS

A police service press release said that on Monday, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, advised investigators to charge Able Body Seaman Kaydan Boucaud of St Ann’s Road, Port-of-Spain, Able Body Seaman Elijah Julien of North Upper 7th Avenue Malick, Barataria and Writer Emmarson Pardassie of L’anse Mitan Road, Carenage, for murder.

CHARGED: Elijah Julien. Photo courtesy TTPS

The matter was adjourned to February 23, at the eighth court.

The three were arrested on January 18, after officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region I conducted extensive investigations into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Teddy Sylvester, 34, of Cameron Hill, Maraval.

Police reports are that Sylvester was kidnapped on January 9, at Cameron Road, Maraval, and his decomposing body discovered on January 13, at Cadet Road, Cameron Hill, Petit Valley.

CHARGED: Kaydan Boucaud. Photo courtesy TTPS

The investigation was supervised by Ag ASP Simon, Inspectors Lynch and Mongroo, Sgt Ramsumair, all of the HBI Region One, with assistance from ASP Ramdass and Insp Stewart of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit; the TT Defence Force; the Coast Guard; and Insp Grant along with officers of the Western Division Task Force.

NewsAmericasNow.com