Three children last evening perished in a fire at Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

They are aged 1, 6, and 8. They have been identified as Zhlia Flur, Trayshon Kippins, and Timothy Kippins.

Reports are that the children’s mother had gone to work, leaving them alone at home.

Sometime during the night, the woman, who worked as a security guard, received a call informing her that the house was on fire.

Investigations are ongoing.