3 busted with $11M worth of ganja in Berbice

the ganja intercepted by CANU

Agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Sunday arrested three persons following the discovery of a quantity of ganja at Number 66 village, Correntyne Berbice.

Based on reports received, CANU Officers conducted a maritime operation in Canje Creek, where they discovered a speed boat docked at a pump station with several bulky garbage bags.

The boat in which the cannabis was found

A subsequent search of the boat revealed several parcels containing a quantity of Cannabis thus leading to the arrest of three persons.

The individuals, along with the narcotics and speed boat were escorted to CANU headquarters where the ganja was weighed and amounted to 41.8kg with a street value of approximately $11 million.

the ganja intercepted by CANU

The operation was part of CANU’s efforts to reduce narcotics trafficking in the Berbice district.