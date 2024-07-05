3 arrested following cocaine bust on Vlissengen Road

Three persons have been arrested following a cocaine bust on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown on Thursday.

Officers of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) were in the area conducting an operation when they intercepted a motorcar.

A subsequent search of the motor vehicle revealed several brick-like parcels containing a whitish powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

“Three male suspects were arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cocaine and weighed 5.672 kgs,” CANU explained in a statement.