3 arrested after gun find at Mahdia

Three have been arrested after they were found in possession of a firearm with matching ammunition at Mahdia, Region Eight.

The discovery was made sometime around 17:45 on Friday.

Reports are that ranks from Regional Division #8 were on traffic duties at Seven Miles, Mahdia when they stopped an ATV without any identification mark. They requested the driver to produce his licence and other documents for the ATV, which he failed to do.

As a result, the driver and two other males, who were also on the ATV with him, were then escorted to the Mahdia Police Station where a black 9mm handgun and 9 live rounds were found on them.

The three suspects are in police custody as investigations continue.