3 arrested after cocaine, ganja found at Kumaka resort

Three persons are currently in custody after police discovered a quantity of cocaine and marijuana at a resort in Kumaka, Region One (Barima-Waini).

According to police reports, ranks from Mabaruma Police Station, at around 22:30h on Friday, went to Lorenzo and Deneve (L&D) Resort located in Kumaka, North-West District, where a search was conducted in Room #4, which is occupied by Deneve Ramzan, the 32-year-old owner of the resort, in the presence of her brother Alister Peters, a 26-year-old Maintenance worker at the said resort.

While searching a box containing several costumes, a black plastic bag was found containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

Deneve was immediately told of the allegation that she was in possession of narcotics. A further search was conducted in the washroom area, under the face sink, where Police found a plastic bag containing a quantity of creamish/whitish substance suspected to be Cocaine.

Deneve was again told of the offence committed, and she said: “Those things belong to my boyfriend Roberto Miggins”, whom she said was staying with her for a few days, and that they were currently having a problem and he was trying to ‘set her up’.

Police then searched Room #6, which Alister Peters occupies, but nothing unlawful was found.

In Alister and Deneve’s presence, a further search was conducted in an abandoned fridge by the lobby area, where a rice bag was found containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems wrapped with brown scotch tape suspected to be Cannabis.

They were told, separately, of the offence committed that they were in possession of Narcotics for Trafficking, and they both denied having knowledge of the narcotics, claiming it belonged to Roberto Miggins.

The siblings were then arrested and placed into the Police vehicle along with the narcotics found, and while escorting them to the station, Roberto Miggins was seen walking on the road. Deneve immediately pointed him out to the Police.

Miggins was told of the allegation, which he denied. However, he was arrested, placed in custody, and escorted to Mabaruma Police Station.

Whilst at the station, the suspected narcotics in the black plastic bag were weighed in their presence, and it amounted to 382 grams. The suspected Cocaine was weighed, and it amounted to 20 grams, and the narcotics wrapped in the brown scotch tape amounted to 449 grams.

Also at the station, Deneve made a report against Roberto Miggins, whom she claimed assaulted her. She was escorted to seek medical attention at Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where she was seen by a doctor on duty who treated and sent her away. She was also issued with a medical certificate.

Roberto was questioned and admitted to sharing a relationship with Deneve and was staying with her in Room #4 for the past four days.

At about 20:00 hrs last night, they had a problem, and he moved out. He also denied assaulting Deneve. They were all placed in custody, pending charges