3.7 Earthquake very close to Dominica Loop Barbados

Three days after the last seismic activity in the region, a 3.7 earthquake was recorded last night, February 6, 2023, just off of Dominica.

The epicentre of the quake was 44 km North East of Roseau, Dominica’s capital.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-06 7:07 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.7

LOCATION:

Latitude: 15.57N

Longitude: 61.09W

Depth: 91 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Roseau, Dominica, 44 km, NE

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 90 km, SE

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 107 km, N

*distance and direction to epicentre

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.

