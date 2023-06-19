2nd suspect remanded for GDF Lieutenant’s murder

·1 min read
Home
Local News
2nd suspect remanded for GDF Lieutenant’s murder
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Thirty-seven-year-old Randy Clairmont Wrights is the second person to be charged with the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lieutenant Rondel Douglas. He appeared before acting Chief Magistrate …

 