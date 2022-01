The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The Guyana Government has proposed the increase of old age pension from $25,000 to $28,000.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh says this will place an additional $2.3B of disposable income in the hands of 65,000 old age pensioners.

Meanwhile, public assistance is proposed to be increased from $12,000 to $14,000.

Dr Singh said this will benefit 18,000 persons and provide a further $432M in disposable income to those individuals.