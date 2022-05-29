27-Y-O man nabbed with 386g marijuana in Region 7

The narcotics found

Police ranks in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, after he claimed ownership of 386 grams of suspected cannabis that was found in a vehicle.

The discovery was made by ranks at the 70 KM Checkpoint, Region 7.

Reports from the Region indicate that the ranks were on duty at the Checkpoint at about 09:00h, when a motor lorry driven by a 50-year-old man of Good Hope, Essequibo, along with nine occupants stopped to check-in.

The driver along with the occupants was searched but nothing illegal was found.

However, a subsequent search by the ranks unearthed a black parcel wrapped with transparent plastic containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics, in the vehicle’s tray.

The 27-year-old suspect admitted ownership of the naroctics after he was questioned by the ranks.

He was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested pending charges.