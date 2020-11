Guyana has recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the country upto 4484. This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard. Of these,…

Like our fellow Caribbean immigrants across the US and the Caribbean, we are celebrating, like the spirit of Caribbean immigrant Alexander Hamilton is undoubtedly celebrating this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, as Senator Kamala Harris, became the US’ first female vice-president elect and the first with roots that stretch directly to […]