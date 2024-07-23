$253M Secondary School for Micobie Village

Today marked a significant milestone for the community of Micobie in Region 8 as ground was ceremonially broken for the construction of Micobie Secondary School.

This eagerly anticipated project, awarded to NK Engineering Services through a competitive bidding process as outlined in the Public Procurement Act, represents a substantial investment in the region’s educational infrastructure, valued at $253,561,500M, with an initial mobilization amount of $76,068,450M.

Scheduled for completion within six months, Micobie Secondary School holds promise as a cornerstone of educational advancement and community development. The school is strategically positioned to benefit approximately 150 students and community members, fostering academic growth and enhancing access to quality education in Micobie.

The project’s impact extends beyond physical construction; it symbolizes a commitment to nurturing future generations and empowering local communities. By providing modern facilities and resources, NK Engineering Services aims to create an environment conducive to learning and personal development.

Additionally, Micobie Secondary School will feature a staff room for teachers and 10 classrooms, including five specialized labs for science, IT, home economics, visual arts, and library services. This comprehensive infrastructure underscores the school’s commitment to providing a well-rounded educational experience, fostering both academic excellence and community development in the village.

During an engagement with local residents, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand challenged the parents to be more involved in their children’s lives, noting that regardless of their academic background, their presence alone can aid in the development of their children’s education.

“You don’t have to have a PhD, you don’t have to have a big house; you have to have interest. I know of a parent who watches her child do his work from beginning to end. She doesn’t know or understand what he’s doing, but she watches him work. And so, we need your partnership, also. Many times, it’s not parents alone, it’s grandparents also, who I know are taking up that role as well.”

The Minister also added that while the residents are to hold the contractors accountable to deliver on their promise, they too must be reliable, as they will also be benefiting by means of employment through the school construction.

“We want him (the contractor) to give the work to you, we want you to benefit as far as you can, but we want the school. And he had to sign a contract that said how long he has to build the school and the quality he has to give us. So you also have to be reliable and show up when you have to, because this is employment for you”, the Minister said.

Furthermore, the construction of Micobie Secondary School aligns with broader socio-economic objectives, aiming to uplift the region through improved educational opportunities.

Local stakeholders have expressed enthusiastic support for the project, viewing it as a catalyst for positive change and a testament to collective aspirations for educational excellence in Region 8.

The sod-turning ceremony today marks the beginning of a transformative journey, laying the foundation for a brighter future characterized by accessible, high-quality education and enhanced community prosperity.

As construction progresses, anticipation builds for the inauguration of Micobie Secondary School, a moment that promises to celebrate achievement and embody the shared vision of educational advancement and socio-economic growth for generations to come.