25-Y-O chopped to death by ex-girlfriend’s new beau

Dead: Ricardo John

A 25-year-old man was on Sunday night chopped to death by his ex-girlfriend’s new beau.

Ricardo John, a labourer of La Belle Alliance, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Reports are that John was at a shop in the vicinity of Lima Sand on the Essequibo Coast when an altercation ensued between him and the 20-year-old suspect, who was wielding a cutlass.

The suspect reportedly inflicted severe injuries on John’s upper body before fleeing the scene.

The victim was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state but was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died whilst being treated.

On Monday afternoon, the suspect, of Good Hope on the Essequibo Coast, was apprehended. He has since reportedly confessed to the crime.