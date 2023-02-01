25 smart classrooms to be established in 2023 – Manickchand

The smart classroom that is in progress at President’s College

In keeping with the Education Ministry’s vision of incorporating technology to transform the education sector, 25 smart classrooms are expected to be established or enhanced at secondary schools across the country in 2023.

The implementation of smart classrooms continues to play a pivotal role to create equity and access to education for all students.

Minister, Priya Manickchand made the disclosure while responding to questions posed by the Opposition on Tuesday in the Parliamentary Committee of Supply.

The Ministry’s efforts to reduce the access gap between students on the coast and those in the hinterland so that quality education could be enjoyed by all, would be aided by the establishment of the smart classrooms.

The smart classroom will not only enhance the way teachers deliver their instructions but also how students learn since there are unlimited possibilities.

Although lessons can be recorded in advance and viewed later, the objective of smart classrooms is to offer a setting that encourages greater teacher-student interaction.

The smart classrooms are equipped with an interactive board, audio system, smart cameras, a wireless television for remote access, and motion and voice-activated cameras complete with a face recognition feature.

Over the last two years, the government has established smart classrooms at President’s College, Queen’s College, Leonora, Moraikobai, Christianburg, Charity, New Amsterdam, Brickdam and East Ruimveldt Secondary schools and St Stanislaus College.

The second smart classroom was launched at Queen’s College in 2021 while the first was commissioned in 2014 at North Ruimveldt Secondary.

Another is located at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD).