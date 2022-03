The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The country has recorded no new Covid-related deaths but 25 new cases of the virus were detected.

This takes the total positives recorded to date to 62,946 while the death toll stands at 1220.

There are nine persons in the ICU, 34 in institutional isolation, 416 in home isolation, and ten in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 61,267.