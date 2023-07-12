25 nations to attend premier Regional PPP event in Panama

The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) has partnered with the Government of Panama to organize the 11th PPP Americas, the most important forum on public-private partnerships (PPP) in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The theme of PPP Americas 2023 is “Partnerships with Purpose,” and it will bring together over 250 public and private sector representatives from 25 different countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

From July 18 to 20 in Panama City, participants will explore the latest trends in PPPs in the region and discuss ways to close the infrastructure gap through sustainable, resilient, and socially impactful projects.

By 2030, Latin America and the Caribbean need to invest US$2.2 trillion in water and sanitation, energy, transportation, and telecommunications to expand and maintain the infrastructure needed to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

However, growth in traditional public investment is constrained by the region’s complex macroeconomic and fiscal context.

PPPs are thus a key tool for joining forces and mobilizing resources to close the current infrastructure gap, creating value for citizens, governments, and the private sector.

The PPP Americas 2023 agenda features six central themes: climate investment, digital transformation, logistics chains, job creation, boosting inclusion, and measuring impact. Between December 2022 and May 2023, the IDB held three webinars on these themes in preparation for the event.