24-Y-O wanted for murder of Sophia labourer

L-R: Denzil Haynes [WANTED] and Yardan Jacobs [DECEASED]

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for 24-year-old Denzil Haynes who is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of 27-year-old Yardan Jacobs.

Haynes’ last known address is Lot ‘T’ 67 North Sophia, Georgetown.

Almost two weeks after he was shot in his community of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, Jacbos on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries.

Jacobs, a labourer of North Sophia, was shot on April 16 whilst hanging out with a group of persons at the Tanary Area in the community.

The victim’s cousin, Steve Bacchus, was also shot during the incident which occurred at around midnight.

Reports are that Jacobs had gotten into an argument with an individual. Bacchus subsequently intervened, causing the suspect to whip out a firearm and discharge several rounds in the direction of the duo.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the POLICE on, 229-2700, 229-2219, 229-2557, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.