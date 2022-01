The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana



Dead: Chive Persaud

A 23-year-old man has died following a boat collision which occurred on Tuesday night in Region One (Barima-Waini).

He has been identified as Chive Persaud of Jacklow, Upper Pomeroon River.

Details surrounding the incident are still emerging but initial reports suggest that the boat in which the man was travelling collided with a floating log.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.